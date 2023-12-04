This list ranks these 2 Florida cities among 'most fun.' Take that New York and Los Angeles!

Disney World in Orlando may really be the happiest, or most fun, place in America. Two Florida cities, including Orlando, outrank cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago on Wallethub's recent list of the most fun cities in the country.

Wallethub compared how more than 180 U.S. cities stack up for fitness centers per capita, restaurants per capita and the diversity of restaurant options, movie costs, the average business hours of breweries and more.

Of course, being the home of Walt Disney World and Universal, Orlando ranked in second place, right behind Las Vegas. And one other Florida city rounded out the top three.

Here’s a recap of Wallethub’s list of the most fun cities in the country and which four Florida cities made the top 20.

What city has the best entertainment?

According to Wallethub’s rankings, Las Vegas is the most fun city in the country. Orlando takes second and Miami rounds out the top 3.

Tampa and Fort Lauderdale also made the list, rounding out the top 20 in the 17th and 18th rankings, respectively.

Here’s Wallethub’s list of the top 20 most fun cities in the U.S.

Las Vegas, Nevada Orlando, Florida Miami, Florida Atlanta, Georgia San Francisco, California New Orleans, Louisiana Austin, Texas Chicago, Illinois Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York Cincinnati, Ohio Denver, Colorado Portland, Oregon St. Louis, Missouri Washington, DC San Diego, California Tampa, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida Houston, Texas Los Angeles, California

What makes a city entertaining?

Wallethub ranked these cities on the following metrics, assigning each category a weight and point maximum and averaging the results to find overall scores.

Here are some of the more than 60 categories Wallethub used to determine the most and least fun cities:

Number of attractions

“TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards Top 25 Destinations” ranking

Coffee and tea shops per capita

Restaurants per capita, diversity of restaurants

Ice cream and frozen yogurt shops per capita

Bowling alleys per capita, baseball and softball diamonds per capita, basketball hoops per capita, tennis courts per capita

Public and municipal golf courses per capita

Public swimming pools per capita

Public beaches per capita

Presence on TripAdvisor’s “Top 25 Beaches” list

Fishing facilities per capita, marinas per capita, boat tours and water sports per capita

Water and amusement parks per capita

Hiking trails per capita

Scenic and sightseeing establishments per capita

Spas & wellness centers per capita

Is Orlando or Miami more fun?

Whether you’d have more fun visiting Orlando or Miami depends on when you visit and what you consider to be fun. Both cities rank high for good eats, though, so finding a great restaurant in either place won’t be difficult.

If you’re a theme park fanatic or like to go clubbing, Orlando would suit your vacation goals. The city leads the nation for theme park options in one city and ranked fifth for dance clubs per capita and sixth for restaurants.

But if boat tours, water sports, hitting the beach, dinners out and music festivals are on your vacation to-do list, Miami would be better suited for that. Miami ranked third for festivals per capita and first for restaurants per capita.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida most fun cities outrank New York, LA but Vegas rules in list