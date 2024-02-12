List of school closings ahead of Tuesday nor’easter

A powerful nor’easter will move into Massachusetts early Tuesday morning, bringing heavy snow, strong wind gusts, and possible coastal flooding.

Almost all of Massachusetts is under a winter storm warning with more than a foot of snow expected in some areas.

Boston is bracing for the potential of significant snowfall for the first time in almost two years days after hitting near-record temperatures.

In response to the forecast, some towns and cities in the Bay State started announcing school closures on Monday morning, including Boston Public Schools.

