List of school closings and delays in Mass. after strong storm knocks out power

Some schools have announced closings and delays for Tuesday due to a powerful wind-driven rainstorm that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Massachusetts on Monday.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, there were more than 130,000 power outages across the state, according to MEMA’s tracker.

Some towns on the South Shore could be without power for days.

The storm toppled trees and downed powerlines in many communities as it blew through.

Click here to view a full list of closings and delays.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER FORECAST

RELATED CONTENT

Town-by-town damage reports: Toppled trees, downed power lines as storm wreaks havoc on Mass.

Monday’s storm: Which Mass. communities had the strongest wind gusts, highest rainfall totals?

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW