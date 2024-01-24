List of school delays in Massachusetts

One Massachusetts city has delayed the start of school on Wednesday due to snow that’s expected to fall overnight and lead to slick conditions come the morning.

Updated list of schools delays

Worcester Public Schools has delayed the start of classes by two hours. There will also be no half-day preschool.

Worcester’s Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School will also be operating on a two-hour delay.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect due to the threat of snow, rain, and ice.

