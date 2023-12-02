A list of sensory-friendly holiday events and performances for the 2023 season

As we’re keeping track of all the holiday events, gatherings, performances and light displays in the Triangle this December, we’re paying special attention to sensory-friendly events for our neighbors with disabilities.

We’ll keep adding to this list as we learn of more sensory-friendly holiday events in the area this year. If you know about something we missed, email us at ask@newsobserver.com.

Important: Whenever possible, please check the website for each event or venue prior to heading out to verify hours of operation (which can change) and to learn more about rain dates for outdoor events.

Sunday, December 3

Santa Cares at The Streets at Southpoint: Make a reservation for a sensory friendly visit and photos with Santa.

Update: All appointments have been filled. You can call Southpoint at 919-572-8800 for more information.

When : Head to Southpoint’s website to make your reservation

Where : Near the JC Penny Court at 6910 Fayetteville Rd. in Durham

Info: streetsatsouthpoint.com

Wednesday, December 6

The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival Sensory Friendly Night: This event will include lower decibel music, decreased capacity, no strobe or flashing lights and access to designated Quiet Areas to decompress from sensory overload.

When : 6 p.m.

Where : Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Pkwy, Cary

Tickets : Adults (13+) are $16 in advance, $18 night-of. Children (3-12) are $11 in advance, $13 night-of. Discounted tickets are $13 in advance, $15 night-of.

Info: boothamphitheatre.com/events-tickets/events/chinese-lantern-festival





Marbles Kids Museum’s Light Up, Sound Down Holiday Movie: The lights will remain on and the sound is turned down so you can hear the person beside you. Registered participants may attend the movie, and tickets are not needed.

When : 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where : 201 East Hargett St. in Raleigh

Info: marbleskidsmuseum.org/sensory-friendly-playtime

Saturday, December 9

Sensory Friendly Holiday Express at Pullen Park: New this year, this event will include lower decibel music, decreased capacity to provide more space between crowds, no strobe lights, as well as access to a quiet area to decompress from sensory overload. Sensory bags with headphones, fidgets, and additional supplies will be available.

When : 3-5 p.m.

Where : Pullen Park, 520 Ashe Ave. in Raleigh

Tickets : $16 per guest

Info: raleighnc.gov/parks/services/holiday-express