List: All the weapons and ammunition provided to Ukraine by the US after Russia's invasion

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the conventional wisdom — in both Moscow and Washington, DC — was that the country would fall within weeks if not days. Now, more than 300 days later, Russia is on the backfoot, recently forced to abandon Kherson, the one regional capital it seized after launching the war, and resorting to a campaign against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure in what many see as any effort to force a temporary ceasefire.

Ukraine's surprising resiliency is a credit to a military that remade itself after 2014 when Russia illegally annexed Crimea and sent troops and arms into the Donbas following the Maidan revolution. But it's also a product of support from the United States and its European allies.

Since February, the US has provided roughly $19.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine — and $21.9 billion since President Joe Biden took office — including some 80,000 artillery rounds and an undisclosed amount of ordinance for the advanced HIMARS artillery system credited with pushing back Russian forces in the east of the country.

On December 21, the Biden administration announced a further $1.85 billion in security assistance, including the first supply of Patriot Air Defense Systems, with tens of billions in additional military aid set to be provided in 2023.

According to a fact sheet released by the State Department, the US had by early December provided Ukraine with the following weapons systems and ammunition:

Over 1,600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

Over 8,500 Javelin anti-armor systems;

Over 46,000 other anti-armor systems and munitions;

Over 700 Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;

142 155mm Howitzers and up to 1,004,000 155mm artillery rounds;

4,200 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds;

9,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems;

36 105mm Howitzers and 180,000 105mm artillery rounds;

276 Tactical Vehicles to tow weapons;

22 Tactical Vehicles to recover equipment;

38 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition;

20 120mm mortar systems and 135,000 120mm mortar rounds;

1,500 Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Four Command Post vehicles;

Eight National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and munitions;

Missiles for HAWK air defense systems;

Four Avenger air defense systems;

High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

20 Mi-17 helicopters;

45 T-72B tanks;

Over 1,000 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);

Over 100 light tactical vehicles;

44 trucks and 88 trailers to transport heavy equipment;

200 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers;

250 M1117 Armored Security Vehicles

440 MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles;

Mine clearing equipment and systems;

Over 11,000 grenade launchers and small arms;

Over 104,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition;

Over 75,000 sets of body armor and helmets;

Approximately 1,800 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;

Laser-guided rocket systems;

Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems;

15 Scan Eagle Unmanned Aerial Systems;

Two radars for Unmanned Aerial Systems;

Unmanned Coastal Defense Vessels;

Over 50 counter-artillery radars;

Four counter-mortar radars;

20 multi-mission radars;

Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems and equipment;

Counter air defense capability;

10 air surveillance radars;

Two harpoon coastal defense systems;

58 coastal and riverine patrol boats;

M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions;

C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, and demolition equipment for obstacle clearing;

Obstacle emplacement equipment;

Tactical secure communications systems;

Four satellite communications antennas;

Thousands of night vision devices, surveillance systems, thermal imagery systems,

optics, and laser rangefinders;

Commercial satellite imagery services;

Explosive ordnance disposal equipment and protective gear;

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment;

100 armored medical treatment vehicles;

Over 350 generators;

Medical supplies to include first aid kits, bandages, monitors, and other equipment;

Electronic jamming equipment;

Field equipment, cold weather gear, and spare parts;

Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.

