Listed in Palm Beach at $7.75 million, townhome 'is great for entertaining,' seller says

Beth Lipin has deep connections to Palm Beach.

“My grandparents lived here,” she says, “and I’ve been coming to Palm Beach since I was a baby.” She adds: “I wore little white gloves at Petite Marmite,” referring to the long-closed Palm Beach restaurant run for years by the Pucillo family.

She and her husband, Robert, owned a condominium on Chilean Avenue in Midtown before buying a townhouse at L’Ermitage, 260 Everglade Ave., in 2001 on the near North End. “We are both from Michigan, but we have owned homes in Palm Beach since the 1980s. Florida was our thing,” Beth says.

She recalls what attracted her to the townhouse when she first saw it — its size, layout and good bones. "It was larger than our Chilean (Avenue) apartment, and it’s great for entertaining. I could see myself living here for a long period of time.”

And that’s exactly what happened. But now, with Robert having retired from running their freight brokerage business in Michigan, Beth is scaling down her events-planning business — so they have time to look at other residential options.

They’ve decided to sell their three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath townhome, which is part of a duplex. Agent Tierney O’Hara has co-listed the residence with her Sotheby’s International Realty colleague Gary Feldman. With 3,363 square feet of living space, inside and out, the townhouse is priced at $7.75 million.

The living room’s seating area is grouped around a stately fireplace.

“I’m fairly certain that we will remain in the area, but a world cruise is on the radar and we want to enjoy life, since we are retired. We’ve talked about traveling and having our family meet us — our grandson, Ryder, wants to go to Spain. The idea of not being tied down to a home and having flexibility will be an interesting opportunity,” Beth says.

The townhome’s living room is positioned six steps down from the foyer and stair hall, where there are an elevator and powder room. Just adjacent to the living room and opening to an awning-covered patio is an en-suite office and den with built-in cabinetry. With a view of the pool, the room could double as a bedroom.

The dining room, kitchen and a bedroom suite are on a level six steps up from the living room. Another bedroom suite, which also opens to the patio fronting the Lipins’ private pool, is accessed from a breezeway east of the living room. The main suite is on the second floor and has two marble bathrooms, a dressing room, a pair of walk-in closets and a sitting room. The suite’s bedroom accesses a sundeck with a view of the pool.

The awning-covered patio area is at the far end of the townhouse’s private pool.

The windows in the main bedroom and the downstairs guest bedroom are fitted with plantation shutters. Floors of Mexican tile — accented with decorative tiles — are found throughout the residence.

On the lowest level of the townhouse are the garage, a laundry area and a storage room.

Crowned by a pitched pecky-cypress ceiling, the living room has a decorative fireplace with a stone mantelpiece. Two sets of sliding glass doors open onto the pool patio. The doors, embellished with lacy iron grillwork, are topped by arched windows.

The kitchen is finished with white cabinetry, Caesarstone counters, a mother-of-pearl backsplash and high-end appliances. “I can serve 25 people in my home,” Beth says. “I am passionate about cooking, and we’ve hosted a lot of our family (gatherings here). It’s a good working kitchen, comfortable and homey, with plenty of storage.”

The kitchen has a mother-of-pearl backsplash above the stove.

Over the years, they’ve appreciated the amenities of L’Hermitage, a development designed in 1985 by the late architect Eugene Lawrence as a condominium-and-townhouse development off Bradley Place, several streets north of Royal Poinciana Way.

The Lipins’ townhome is one of eight along the south side of Everglade Avenue. Immediately to the west, on the opposite side of Bradley Place, are 29 condominiums in a five-story building facing the Intracoastal Waterway. The development’s amenities are open to residents of the townhouses and condos alike.

“We have loved the first-class clay tennis court and the pool on the Intracoastal,” she says. “Our daughter, Hallie, and her friends enjoyed many vacations here.”

Part of a duplex, the Lipins’ townhouse has a private two-car garage.

As the Lipins plan the next chapter of their lives, parting with their townhome will be bittersweet, Beth says. “Our location is A-plus. I love this part of town and our street. It’s quieter than the hustle and bustle in Midtown, and we are just six blocks from the North Bridge,” she says, referring to the Flagler Memorial Bridge.

“I’ll miss my long-term neighbors,” she says, adding that the townhome “has provided us very good memories.”

To see more photos of the townhouse at 260 Everglade Ave. in Palm Beach, click on the photo gallery at the top of the page.

*

For more than 20 years, Christine Davis has written about Palm Beach real estate in the "On the Market" feature in the Palm Beach Daily News.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Couple parting with longtime townhome, priced at $7.75M in Palm Beach