Listen to the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla's 300-HP Turbo Three-Cylinder Right Here

Photo credit: Toyota

In case you somehow missed it, Toyota unveiled the 2023 GR Corolla on Thursday night. It's an all-wheel-drive hot hatch with 300 hp destined for U.S. shores in place of the much-loved GR Yaris. Under the hood sits the Yaris's same G16-E 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine, but here it's making an even 300 hp—up from 268 in the Yaris. Here's how it sounds.

Toyota published a short sound clip to its YouTube channel recently showing off that unique three-cylinder growl at full throttle for us to enjoy. Three cylinders might not sound like a lot, but it makes for an interesting noise compared to the 2.0-liter inline-fours that dominate the rest of the industry. It sounds sort of like half an inline-six, which makes sense. We like it.

One of the most interesting design aspects of the GR Corolla is the funky triple-exit exhaust setup. The two outer pipes flank a central pipe with a bigger exit that trails a chunky muffler piece. It's a bit polarizing at first but we're sure everyone will get used to it after a few weeks. Toyota says it implemented the triple exit setup to reduce backpressure in the name of more horses, unlike Honda's Civic Type R, which uses a triple-exit exhaust to improve the sound.

This noise clip is just a small taste of the excitement we're expecting from the GR Corolla. We're looking forward to getting our hands on one to see if it can live up to the Yaris homologation special. And because the car is set to go on sale later this year, that'll happen sooner rather than later.

