Listen to the audio of Oklahoma Sen. Tom Woods calling LGBTQ+ community 'filth'

An Oklahoma state senator was quoted as calling the LGBTQ+ community "filth" during an event in Tahlequah on Friday.

"I represent a constituency that doesn't want that filth in Oklahoma," Sen. Tom Woods, R-Westville, was quoted by the Tahlequah Daily Press. Woods comments came during a legislative forum sponsored by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.

Woods was attending the forum when he and other lawmakers in attendance were asked a question by a woman in the audience, according Tahlequah Daily Press.

"Why does the Legislature have such an obsession with the LGBTQ citizens of Oklahoma and what people do in their personal lives and how they raise their children?" the woman asked.

She noted that a 16-year-old student, Nex Benedict, had died earlier this month after an altercation at Owasso High School.

According to the Daily Press, Woods responded that while "my heart goes out" in regard to Nex's death, he represents a constituency.

"We are a Republican state – supermajority – in the House and Senate. I represent a constituency that doesn't want that filth in Oklahoma," Woods said.

Oklahoma Sen. Tom Woods, R-Westville

Audio of Sen. Tom Woods' calling LGBTQ+ community 'filth'

Click the audio player below to listen to how Woods' answered questions about anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and the death of Nex Benedict.

Here is a look at where you can hear Woods' comments.

:43 — Woods says "my heart goes out to that scenario, if that is the case."

:47 — Woods: "But we represent a constituency. We are a Republican state – supermajority – in the House and Senate. I represent a constituency that doesn't want that filth in Oklahoma."

1:00 — Woods: "We are a religious state and we are going to fight it to keep that filth out of the state of Oklahoma because we are a Christian state – we are a moral state."

1:19 — Woods: "We are a Republican state. I'm going to vote my district. I'm going to vote my values. And we don't want that in the state of Oklahoma."

A smattering of applause can be heard after Woods said his constituency didn't want "that filth in Oklahoma."

Audio courtesy Tahlequah Daily Press.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Audio of Oklahoma Senator Tom Woods calling LGBTQ+ community 'filth'