Listen: Caller describes chaos at shooting in Anderson near home associated with Joe Mixon

A 911 caller reported a chaotic scene leading up to a shooting Monday night in Anderson Township. The caller said there were multiple vehicles and numerous people blocking the street.

The shooting, which took place near a home associated with Bengals running back Joe Mixon on Ayers Road, left a juvenile injured, officials said.

Sheriff's office documents indicated the situation may have stemmed from "dart wars," a high school tradition that parents in Anderson Township were warned about last month.

The caller said he was with "his athlete" at an address that matches a home associated with Mixon.

"There was a shooting next door to the house," the caller said. "There were some kids blocking off ... in three, four cars ... blocking off the road and one kid was running around brandishing a weapon. He went back to his car and it looked like it was a fake weapon, but then I kept walking, walking, walking.

"Then he was screaming something and he went back to his car and he pulled out another weapon. It looked like a Kel-Tec or something, and ran up the back driveway of this house that he's going up and down," he said. "Then all of sudden you heard him running down there and you pop, pop, pop, pop, pop and then the three other cars sped off."

Kel-Tec is a brand of firearm. The company manufactures handguns and rifles.

According to the dispatch report, the juvenile was shot in the foot or struck in the foot with a bullet fragment. The report said the juvenile tried to decline medical attention and that his father is a doctor. Anderson High School has confirmed he is a student there.

The juvenile was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Officials have said his injuries were not life-threatening.

After the 911 call was made, a deputy said over the radio that the juveniles were playing dart wars and that the responding deputies could slow down.

Officials have not said if any charges will be filed in the case. The names of the people involved have not been released. Investigators have said that Mixon's home was part of the crime scene.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Caller: Chaotic scene at shooting near house associated with Joe Mixon