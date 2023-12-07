Listen to Christmas music or visit with Santa this weekend in Dallas County

El Novena Edición Annual Festival De Arboles Noche Latina (The Festival of Trees Latino Night) – Dec. 7

6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at Carnegie Library Museum, Perry.

Join us for a special night of extended hours on Thursday, Dec. 7 for el Novena Edición Annual Festival De Arboles Noche Latina (The Festival of Trees Latino Night). Latino Night is free and open to the public from 6-7:30 p.m. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum at 515-465-7713.

Holiday Sip & Shop

4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 at Perry businesses.

Enjoy an after-hours shopping experience at Perry Businesses on Friday, Dec. 8. Shop warm-weather apparel, holiday décor, gifts and more while sipping complimentary refreshments at each location! Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. Find more information on the Perry Chamber's Facebook page.

Perry's Peppermint Walk

Dec. 1-9 at Perry businesses.

Get your holiday shopping wrapped up with a little extra incentive to shop local! Join the Perry Chamber for the Peppermint Walk on Dec. 1-9. Shop, Dine & Be Merry at participating businesses to get your passports stamped at check-out and be entered into a drawing for a GRAND PRIZE gift basket with items from participating businesses! No tickets are necessary. Just pick up a passport at any participating business and get started... Make a purchase (buying gift cards counts!) at three different participating businesses and get your passport stamped at each one. Turn in a completed passport at any participating business or the Chamber Office (1124 Willis) to be entered to win. Find a list of participating businesses on the Perry Chamber's Facebook page.

Santa at Perry Fareway

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at Perry Fareway.

Santa Claus will be in town on Saturday, Dec. 9. Come in and get your picture taken with the big guy!

Merchant Movies

11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

The merchants of Perry are again sponsoring free Christmas movies at 11 a.m. every Saturday until Christmas. "Smallfoot" will be shown on Saturday, Dec. 9. No tickets are necessary, just first come first served. Find a list of upcoming movies on the Perry Grand 3 Theatres Facebook page.

TUBACHRISTMAS

1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Perry First United Methodist Church, 1100 3rd St., Perry.

TUBACHRISTMAS is a nationally celebrated event that was created to honor the legacy of William Bell. The Perry TUBACHRISTMAS is special because the Perry cemetery is the final resting place for William Bell. Registration is at 10 a.m. and the cost is $10 for participants, which includes a commemorative 2023 TUBACHRISTMAS button. Rehearsal is at 10:30 a.m. The conductor will be Blaine Schmidt. The coordinator is Chad Thompson, 515-314-0310 mail@chadthompson.me. The dress is festive. Area residents are invited to enjoy Christmas music during the concert at 1 p.m. Perry Fine Arts concerts are free, donations accepted, and open to all. The Perry First United Methodist Church is handicapped accessible.

A Festival of Trees Tour of Teas

1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at Carnegie Library Museum, Perry.

This holiday season, you are cordially invited to the Festival of Trees Tour of Teas at the Carnegie Library Museum. On Sunday, Dec. 10, Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will host three tours; beginning at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a tour of the Perry Carnegie, lit up with unique Festival of Trees displays. Each area will also feature a different holiday tea and treat for guests to enjoy as they move through the museum. Tickets will be available at the Perry Public Library and the Carnegie Library Museum for $10 per person. For questions or to learn more, visit the Carnegie Library Museum or call 515-465-7713.

Santa at Brickyard Burgers & Brews

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at Brickyard Burgers & Brews, 1802 Greene St., Adel.

Guess who's making a special appearance this Sunday? Join Brickyard Burgers & Brews to share the holiday cheer, snap some pics and maybe even get on the nice list. Bring your Christmas wishes and your best smiles – it's going to be a jolly good time!

Free Community Supper

5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Heartland Church of Christ, 14417 J Ave, Perry.

All are welcome to join us at Heartland Church of Christ for supper on the 2nd Wednesday of every month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - no charge. Take a night off cooking and let us serve you!

Dallas County Christmas Bird Count

Saturday, Dec. 16 at various locations across Dallas County.

Mark your calendars for this year's Christmas Bird Count. Join DCCB and Raccoon River Watershed Association for a day of birding with a purpose. Each year local bird clubs gather around the Christmas holiday to take a “snapshot” of what birds are in their area. This information is sent to the National Audubon Society, which looks at the long-term health of bird populations over the last 100+ years. Participants are divided into groups, each with an experienced birder, and assigned a different location in the county. We usually hike in the morning and drive the area in the afternoon. It does not matter if you are a new or experienced birder; the day is filled with beauty and opportunities for learning! Register on Eventbrite or email mike.havlik@dallascountyiowa.gov.

Cookie Walk and Bake Sale

9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 at Perry High School Entrance.

FCCLA and the Perry High School Culinary and Baking Classes will host a cookie walk and bake sale on Saturday, Dec. 16. Cookies can be purchased for $15/pound.

Santa at Perry Hy-Vee

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 at Perry Hy-Vee.

Santa is coming to Perry Hy-Vee on Saturday, Dec. 16. Santa will be available for photos and to hear what you want for Christmas! Free event, bring your cameras and phones to get free photos with Santa.

Wreaths Across America

11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr, Adel.

The Wreaths Across America ceremony will begin promptly at 11 a.m. so please plan to arrive approximately 30 minutes prior to accommodate parking and walking to the ceremony location. Volunteers are encouraged to dress warm. The ceremony will be broadcasted via Facebook live the day of. Tune in beginning at 10:30 to see interviews with volunteers and participants to hear how they remember, honor and teach via the Iowa Veterans Cemetery-Wreaths Across America Facebook page.

Festival of Trees

Through Dec. 30 at Carnegie Library Museum, Perry.

Welcome in the holidays with the 9th Annual Festival of Trees! This November and December, the Carnegie Library Museum will transform into a magical, winter wonderland. Beautifully decorated, themed trees and festive displays installed by individuals, businesses and organizations, will adorn the Carnegie. Prepare to be dazzled by colorful lights and festive décor, then cast votes for your favorites. Enjoy the magical atmosphere all season long at this free event during open Carnegie Museum hours through Dec. 30. The Winter Carnegie Library hours are as follows: Sunday and Monday – Closed. Tuesday and Wednesday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum at 515-465-7713.

