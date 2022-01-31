Listen Up! Doing Corporate Citizenship Better, Together - February 2022

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Realized Worth

Your data is lying to you. Here's how to get the truth.

The Challenge

In order to ensure that our giving professionals have the evidence-based knowledge they need to maximize giving, we need to answer the following questions:

How does our sector support research about fundraising and volunteerism in Canada? How can the sector ensure that information gets into the hands of practitioners?

The Solution

The Canadian Philanthropic Data Collaborative was designed to ensure that giving professionals had the evidence-based knowledge they needed to maximize giving and volunteering impact. To do that, the partner organizations came together to propose a shared strategy to answer those questions:

Identify and test emerging opportunities to increase knowledge about. Ensure that the knowledge and research created is available to the fundraisers and managers who need it. Leverage collaboration to make the above happen.

We are thrilled to have Michael Lenczner, the CEO of Ajah, join us for a frank and uncensored discussion about the current data that is available, how it is helpful or unhelpful, and what we can do about it at a national level.

Join us!

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

11:30 – 12:30 EST (New York City time zone)

REGISTER HERE.

