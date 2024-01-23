Listen: Fake Biden 'robocall' urges Democrats to skip New Hampshire primary

Though Mr Biden is not on the ballot for Tuesday’s vote, some of his supporters are planning on writing in his name - AL DRAGO/BLOOMBERG

A robocall mimicking Joe Biden urged Democrat voters to skip the New Hampshire primary election in an apparent attempt to disrupt Tuesday’s poll.

The call, suspected to have been artificially generated, told recipients to “save your vote” for November’s presidential election.

“Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again,” said the voice mimicking the US president, adding: “Your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday.”

It was unclear who created the message but the calls appeared to come from the personal mobile phone number of a former state Democratic chairwoman, Kathy Sullivan, who runs a pro-Biden political group in New Hampshire.

Ms Sullivan said she alerted law enforcement and issued a complaint to the attorney general after voters reported receiving the call on Sunday night.

“This call links back to my personal cell phone number without my permission,” she said in a statement, adding: “It is outright election interference, and clearly an attempt to harass me and other New Hampshire voters who are planning to write-in Joe Biden on Tuesday.”

Mr Biden’s name is not on the ballot for Tuesday’s vote, which will see both Democrats and Republicans pick their preferred candidate for November’s election, due to a dispute over the presidential primary calendar.

Some of his supporters, however, have launched a campaign for voters to write in his name.

“Republicans have been trying to push nonpartisan and Democratic voters to participate in their primary. What a bunch of malarkey,” the robocall said, using one of the president’s signature phrases.

A poor showing against Democratic longshots Dean Phillips, a Minnesota congressman, and self-help author Marianne Williamson is likely to fuel concerns that Mr Biden is weak heading into the general election.

Mr Biden’s campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said the call featuring his fake voice was “disinformation” and an attempt to suppress voting.

Anti-robocall application Nomorobo estimated the calls were placed between 5,000 and 25,000 times, CNN reported.

The White House confirmed on Monday that the message was not recorded by the president, and warned of the challenges emerging technologies present, especially ahead of November’s election.

Mr Trump’s campaign also denied involvement. The former president is challenging Nikki Haley for the Republican nomination in the state, which became a two-horse race after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race on Sunday.

Attorney General John Formella said the message appeared to be an illegal attempt to disrupt and suppress voting. He said voters “should disregard the contents of this message entirely.

Mr Biden is all but certain to win his party’s nomination to seek a second term in the White House.

The apparent attempt at voter suppression using rapidly advancing generative AI technology comes as experts predict 2024 to be a year of unprecedented election disinformation.

Generative AI deepfakes have already appeared in the 2024 presidential race, and the technology has been misused to spread misinformation in multiple elections across the globe over the past year, from Slovakia to Indonesia and Taiwan.