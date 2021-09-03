Listen to L.A. Times reporters on the ground in Afghanistan

Caskets for the dead are carried toward the gravesite as relatives and friends attend a mass funeral for members of a family that are said to have been killed in a U.S. drone airstrike on Monday in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Since the Taliban swept into power last month as U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan, Los Angeles Times correspondents Nabih Bulos and Marcus Yam have been chronicling the stunning end to America's longest war. They have traveled with the Taliban. The have talked to Afghans — especially women — who fear what's to come in the weeks ahead. And they have written, photographed and filed stories while navigating the whims of a militant group that has often reviled western media and the press.

Bulos summed it up this way: "It's just weird. Surreal, really."

Bulos and Yam shared their reflections of life on the ground in Kabul with LA Times podcast producer Shannon Lin.

