Listen to The Last Ride podcast Episode 7, "The investigation and the loose ends"

Marcia Williams, mother of Terrance Williams, is hugged by Monica Caison, founder of the CUE Center for Missing Persons, in 2013.

The Last Ride is an eight-episode, true crime podcast about one of the most disturbing unsolved mysteries in Southwest Florida. Felipe Santos and Terrance Williams disappeared nearly 20 years ago after they were each last seen with now-fired Collier County sheriff's deputy Steven Calkins.

Santos, a 23-year-old Immokalee resident, was last seen in the back of Calkins’ patrol car after a minor traffic accident in October 2003 in North Naples. Three months later, 27-year-old Williams vanished after getting pulled over by Calkins, also in North Naples. Calkins has never been arrested or charged in the disappearances. No one has.

In Episode 7, our journalists dive deep into the investigation of the disappearances and Calkins.

After Santos and Williams vanish, the sheriff’s office publicly deflects attention from Calkins, but behind the scenes, they are investigating one of their own.

The investigation grows as several agencies join the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

What did they do to search for evidence? What clues did they follow? Was the investigation thorough? Impartial? Was it too late?

Episode 7, "The investigation and the loose ends"

Episodes 1-6

Episode 6: "The Tyler Perry Effect"

Episode 5: "Good Guy or Bad Cop"

Episode 4: "The Polygraphs"

Episode 3: "The disappearance of Terrance Williams"

Episode 2: "The disappearance of Felipe Santos"

Episode 1: "One deputy, two missing men"

The Last Ride is reported by the Naples Daily News and The News-Press journalists, produced in collaboration with WGCU Public Media and distributed by the NPR Network.

