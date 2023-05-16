Listen to The Last Ride true crime podcast Episode 8, "Pursuing Justice"

Steven Calkins answers questions related to the disappearances of Terrance Williams and Felipe Santos during a lawsuit deposition on Dec. 8, 2020.

The Last Ride is an eight-episode, true crime podcast about one of the most disturbing unsolved mysteries in Southwest Florida. Felipe Santos and Terrance Williams disappeared nearly 20 years ago after they were each last seen with now-fired Collier County sheriff's deputy Steven Calkins.

Santos, a 23-year-old Immokalee resident, was last seen in the back of Calkins’ patrol car after a minor traffic accident in October 2003 in North Naples. Three months later, 27-year-old Williams vanished after getting pulled over by Calkins, also in North Naples. Calkins has never been arrested or charged in the disappearances. No one has.

In Episode 8, "Pursing Justice:" The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Williams' family comes to an end, but not until after a tense deposition of Calkins.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, media mogul Tyler Perry, and the missing men's families and advocates still harbor hope for justice.

Listen to Episode 8, "Pursuing Justice," wherever you get your podcasts

Just tuning in? All eight episodes are now available. Catch up with Episodes 1-7, wherever you get your podcasts.

Episode 7: "The investigation and the loose ends"

Episode 6: "The Tyler Perry Effect"

Episode 5: "Good Guy or Bad Cop"

Episode 4: "The Polygraphs"

Episode 3: "The disappearance of Terrance Williams"

Episode 2: "The disappearance of Felipe Santos"

Episode 1: "One deputy, two missing men"

The Last Ride is reported by the Naples Daily News and The News-Press journalists, produced in collaboration with WGCU Public Media and distributed by the NPR Network.

