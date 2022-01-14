Listen to 'On The Line' podcast: The troubles of the Whitmer kidnap plot FBI agents
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
On The Line
Host: Cary Junior II
Producers: Cary Junior II, Darcie Moran, Tad Davis
Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Maryann Struman
Guests: William Swor, defense attorney in the Hutaree militia case; and Free Press reporter Tresa Baldas
Theme song: "Fort Trumbull" by DJ LostBoy, Detroit.
Email: ontheline@freepress.com
On this episode: A so-called double-agent informant. An FBI agent who assaulted his wife. Another accused of a business conflict of interest. And another agent previously accused of perjury.
That's the cast of characters, as described by defense attorneys, who had key roles in the FBI probe into the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Defense attorneys hope to get statements made by those characters in front of a jury to prove the government entrapped their clients in the plot.
While a judge weighs that choice at the federal level – five men still face charges there while eight others accused in connection to the plot face state-level charges – Free Press reporter Tresa Baldas breaks down the accusations against the agents for host Cary Junior II.
Junior also talks with William Swor, a defense attorney in the 2012 Hutaree militia case the government lost. The pair wade into what makes an entrapment defense work, weigh the FBI agents' role in the argument, and discuss the government's lingering lessons from the Hutaree matter.
For more:
Wife beater, liar, schemer: 3 FBI agents crucial in Whitmer kidnap case, defense lawyers say
New details released in Whitmer kidnap case: An FBI informant may help the defense
Feds: Enough with the delays. Let's take this Whitmer kidnap case to trial
Feds: FBI informant tried to help the Whitmer kidnap plot suspects
Allegation with Whitmer plot FBI agent delays battle on entrapment
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Podcast: The trials and tribulations of the Whitmer plot FBI agents