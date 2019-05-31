Listen to 'Lucifer,' an unreleased posthumous song by Charles Bradley

The track is being released two years after the singer's death.

Pitchfork reports that the song was recorded in 2016, following months of chemotherapy to treat the singer's stomach cancer. The song contains a line dedicated to former US president Barack Obama: "Obama, you've done what you had to do/Change the world."

Bradley passed away in 2017, leaving behind a posthumous album, "Black Velvet," which came out the next year. A late bloomer, he had found fame with his debut album, which came out in 2011, when Bradley was over 60.