How to listen to musician Kofi Boakye speak Thursday night in Akron
In 2022, Kofi Boakye won the Amateur Night at The Apollo Theater competition which catapulted his career.
In 2022, Kofi Boakye won the Amateur Night at The Apollo Theater competition which catapulted his career.
The weekly average rate settled below 7%, but day-to-day volatility continued to plague buyers' affordability.
OG Anunoby was traded to the Knicks by the Raptors in late December.
The TV actresses were spellbound by one another when “Charmed” debuted in 1998. It didn’t last. Now, Doherty is revisiting her exit from the show, claiming Milano pushed her out. Milano denies it.
The FCC's war on robocalls has gained a new weapon in its arsenal with the declaration of AI-generated voices as "artificial" and therefore definitely against the law when used in automated calling scams. It may not stop the flood of fake Joe Bidens that will almost certainly trouble our phones this election season, but it won't hurt, either. The new rule, contemplated for months and telegraphed last week, isn't actually a new rule — the FCC can't just invent them with no due process.
Homeworld 3, the much-anticipated sequel to 20-year-old real-time strategy game Homeworld 2, has been delayed once again.
Geno Auriemma trails only Mike Krzyzewski and Tara VanDerveer on the college basketball all-time wins list.
Just like clockwork, Pennylane is raising another €40 million ($43 million at today’s exchange rate). This new funding round comes after the accounting startup raised €4 million in 2020, €15 million in 2021, another €15 million in 2021 again, €50 million in 2022 and €30 million in 2023. Overall, it means that 120,000 small and medium companies rely on Pennylane for their accounting needs in France.
Scot Pollard, who won a championship with the Boston Celtics and was later a contestant on “Survivor,” was admitted to the ICU on Tuesday.
The Mystics used the core designation on Elena Delle Donne so she could only re-sign with them in free agency.
Under scrutiny from activists -- and parents -- OpenAI has formed a new team to study ways to prevent its AI tools from being misused or abused by kids. In a new job listing on its career page, OpenAI reveals the existence of a Child Safety team, which the company says is working with platform policy, legal and investigations groups within OpenAI as well as outside partners to manage "processes, incidents, and reviews" relating to underage users. The team is currently looking to hire a child safety enforcement specialist, who'll be responsible for applying OpenAI's policies in the context of AI-generated content and working on review processes related to "sensitive" (presumably kid-related) content.
Hybrid cars are uncommon for 2023 and 2024, but there are still some good choices for those who want to go for max fuel economy / avoid SUVs.
Worried about a possible exposure to syphilis? These syphilis tests can give you the answers you need in the privacy of your home.
Made of ultra-durable borosilicate, they're leakproof and built to last, users say.
Portable, powerful and you can get it right now for $100.
Big audiences are the norm for Clark and Iowa this season.
The Oilers' win streak is over, but their turnaround sure isn't.
Charles McDonald is on site in Las Vegas at radio row and joined by Le Betard Show contributor Jessica Smetana to discuss the pandemonium around Vegas in preparation for the Super Bowl. The duo start with a little Formula 1 talk, as Jessica tries to put in NFL terms Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari next season. The duo also go back and forth on their Vegas experience so far and what it's like to have a Super Bowl in Sin City. The Washington Commanders have been all over the news for various reasons over the past week, including hiring OC Kliff Kingsbury. The duo discuss that fit with new head coach Dan Quinn, the Ben Johnson revenge tour, whether or not we already distrust the new ownership in Washington and more. Charles and Jessica also hit on their favorite teams, as Jessica enlightens us on what the Las Vegas Raiders are getting in new OC Luke Getsy, and Charles gives insight on the Pittsburgh Steelers getting Arthur Smith. Later, Charles asks an question he's been pondering: is Kyle Shanahan following Andy Reid's career arc? He is currently known for being consistently good but unable to get over the hump and win the big one, just like Andy Reid when he first started. This brings up, once again, the Atlanta Falcons' heartbreaking Super Bowl loss. The two hosts continue their Super Bowl analysis, including predicting the winner, before finishing off the show by guessing who the surprise guest at the Super Bowl halftime show will be alongside Usher.
FF7 Rebirth includes an addictive card game, new party dynamics, and space to roam. But what is the fate of characters doomed to die?
If nothing else, it should help viewers change between games more easily.
Electric motorcycle company Cake held talks with Harley-Davidson and other automakers in 2023 as it fought to stay alive, founder and CEO Stefan Ytterborn told TechCrunch in an interview Tuesday. "I've had 40 meetings in the past three days," Ytterborn said, adding that most have been with two-wheeler brands. Ytterborn said his company began trying to raise a Series C as early as August 2022 and that he expected to be able to close with a similar mix of institutions and a few VCs.