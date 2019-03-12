Listen to Nicki Minaj's London Episode of 'Queen Radio'

Nicki Minaj is back on Beats 1 with another episode of Queen Radio, this time live from London. Like every episode, this one serves as a space for the Queens rapper to select tracks from her Essentials playlist, gossip with her Barbz, and more.

Minaj has had a rough go of it lately. Last month, she had to postpone a date on her European tour with Juice WRLD due to electrical issues. “We've been trying for hours to get the show to work, and the building says they don't have the power in this building to make this show work,” she shared with her fans in Bratislava, Slovakia, and thanked them for coming. She had to cancel another show in Bordeaux, France on Saturday due to similar issues.

But it looks like Minaj has been putting in work. A G.O.O.D. Music engineer revealed on Friday that Nicki is featured on a women’s empowerment-focused track from Kanye’s hopefully forthcoming Yandhi project. The song is purportedly titled “New Body” and also features Ty Dolla Sign. The track is said to be Kim K-inspired too.

Listen to Episode 12 of Queen Radio here, and listen to all prior episodes here.

Related links:



More from Complex



