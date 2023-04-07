Listen to police audio as gunman makes demands in Roseville hostage shooting

Police radio dispatches recorded by Broadcastify.com paint a frantic scene of officers responding to a shooting at Roseville’s 255-acre Mahany Park on Thursday.

Passersby ducked for cover as a gunman took two hostages and shot them, one a 71-year-old woman who apparently was out for a walk with her husband.

The call went out from Roseville police dispatchers around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Roseville police later described a violent outburst that left a citizen who was taken hostage dead, a California Highway Patrol Officer and another hostage wounded and the suspect suffering gunshot wounds after a standoff in a creekbed in the park at Pleasant Grove and Woodcreek Oaks boulevards.