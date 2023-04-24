Listen: the recordings that deal a fresh blow for hope of life on Mars

This Nasa photo shows the Perseverance Mars rover and the Ingenuity Helicopter on April 6, 2021 - AFP

Listening to the heart of Mars has dealt a fresh blow on the hope of ever finding signs of life on the red planet.

Astronomers used a Nasa machine called InSight which was designed to study vibrations on the planet and analysed two events which created seismic data: a marsquake and a meteorite crashing into the far side of the planet.

Vibrations travelled the entire way through Mars and were detected on the other side of the planet by InSight’s apparatus. Complex data processing allowed scientists to listen to the seismic activity and learn what was at the very centre of Mars.

They determined its core was made of liquid metal, predominantly iron, but also with bountiful sulphur, some carbon and a “sprinkling of hydrogen”.

The core has a radius of around 1,800km, data show, making it slightly smaller and denser than had been thought previously.

Scientists used InSight data of a marsquake and a meteorite impact on the far side of Mars in September 2021 to learn about the core. Some seismic waves from these events travelled directly through the middle of the planet and through the core, but some bounced around the rocky mantle.

By comparing the two different routes the scientists were able to determine how the core affected the waves, and what it must look like to create such differences.

“We’ve effectively been listening for energy travelling through the heart of another planet, and now we’ve heard it,” said study author Dr Jessica Irving from the University of Bristol.

“To get signals which go straight through the middle of the planet, your seismic signals need to come from the opposite side of the planet.

“We studied one marsquake and one impact on the far side of the planet and each impact makes two sets of waves.

“One way that waves travel is straight through the core and the other way is to stay in the rocky mantle, bounce off the surface halfway across the planet, and then travel through the rocky mantle and crust again to get to the station. They bounce around but stay in the rocky layers which we know well.”

The team obtained the first-ever elastic data of the core as well as improving on knowledge of the chemical composition and size of the core. They found that a fifth of the Martian core is made of light elements, a higher proportion than Earth. As a result, the core is not as dense as earth's which is made of a higher percentage of iron.

The difference between the two cores may explain why Earth became a thriving oasis of life and Mars became a barren rusty wasteland, the scientists speculate.

“The uniqueness of Earth’s core allows it to generate a magnetic field that protects us from solar winds, allowing us to keep water,” said Dr Geology Nicholas Schmerr, from the University of Maryland, and a co-author of the paper.

“Mars’ core does not generate this protective shield, and so the planet’s surface conditions are hostile to life.”

Scientists believe that although Mars currently does not have a magnetic field and so is unprotected from the sun’s barrage of charged sterilising particles, it may have done so in the past.

Mars therefore may have at one point in its four billion year past had an Earth-like protective magnetic field before it dissipated.

This may be due to the core changing in composition and producing a weaker magnetic field, the scientists believe.

“It’s like a puzzle in some ways,” said co-author Dr Vedran Lekic, study co-author from the University of Maryland.

“For example, there are small traces of hydrogen in Mars’ core. That means that there had to be certain conditions that allowed the hydrogen to be there, and we have to understand those conditions in order to understand how Mars evolved into the planet it is today.

“With InSight, we’re finally discovering what’s at the centre of Mars and what makes Mars so similar yet distinct from Earth.”

Dr Irving added: “The new results are important for understanding how Mars’ formation and evolution differ from those of Earth.

“New theories about the formation conditions and building blocks of the red planet will need to be able to match the core’s physical properties as revealed by this new study.”

The new study is published in PNAS.