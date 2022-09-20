Listen to the sound of space rocks crashing into Mars

Motley Fool

Shares of graphics chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up slightly on the day, rising 0.6% as of 2:09 p.m. ET after rallying as much as 2% in early trading, defying the broader technology sector that is down slightly on the day. Nvidia bounced after a terrible month in which several new headwinds came to the fore. According to Taiwanese business journal UDN, Nvidia has reportedly asked its foundry partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) to rush production of A100 and H100 chips so that it can sell these lucrative high-end chips to Chinese customers before restrictions take effect.