Listen: Trump boasts about ‘cool’ secret plans to attack Iran

The two-minute leaked clip is a vital piece of evidence referenced in the indictment of the former president - MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Donald Trump boasted about “cool” classified documents relating to a proposed attack on Iran, a newly leaked audio recording reveals.

The two-minute clip is a vital piece of evidence that was referenced in special counsel Jack Smith’s 49-page indictment of the former president.

Earlier this month, the Republican presidential frontrunner, 77, pleaded not guilty to 37 federal criminal charges, which concern his alleged hoarding of hundreds of classified documents upon leaving office.

In its indictment, the Department of Justice described evidence including an audio recording from a July 2021 meeting Mr Trump had at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

Mr Trump’s guests, an author, a publisher and two of his staff, did not have US security clearance, but in the recording, the former president describes what he is showing them as “secret” and “highly confidential”.

Responding to the allegations, Mr Trump told Fox News: “There was no document. That was a massive amount of papers and everything else talking about Iran and other things. And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn’t have a document, per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles.”

But the recording, obtained by CNN, includes extra snippets of conversation not referenced by Mr Smith, during which Mr Trump appears to refer to documents in front of him.

“These are the papers,” Mr Trump says. He can also be heard shuffling papers.

“This was done by the military and given to me,” Mr Trump says, adding: “You see, as president, I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know.”

In another new quote, Mr Trump says: “It’s so cool. I mean, it’s so, look, her and I, and you probably almost didn’t believe me, but now you believe me.”

The recording ends with the former president asking a staff member to bring in some Cokes.

Earlier in the clip, he and his staff members can also be heard joking about Hillary Clinton and Anthony Weiner.

Transcript of Trump's conversation about secret documents

Renato Mariotti, a legal analyst and former federal prosecutor, said the recording was “even more damning than it reads in the indictment”.

He wrote on Twitter: “Trump used a document he admits was classified as a prop to brag and make himself feel important. Ironically, moments earlier, Trump and his guest mocked Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified documents.”

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr Trump, said: “The audio tape provides context proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing wrong at all.”

He claimed Mr Trump was speaking “rhetorically”, adding: “The media and the Trump-haters once again were all too willing to take the bait, falling for another Democrat-DOJ hoax, hook, line, and sinker.”

