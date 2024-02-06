'Are You Listening, Mikey?': Joe Scarborough Drops The Hammer On Speaker Johnson

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Tuesday tore into House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) outright dismissal of the bipartisan border bill as “dead on arrival.”

Scarborough repeated accusations that Johnson is doing the bidding of Donald Trump with his condemnation of the proposed Senate package, with Trump fearing a boost in President Joe Biden’s polling on immigration if it passes.

“God, I’ve heard about the Jefferson Bible, but the Johnson Bible?” asked Scarborough, in reference to Johnson’s past remarks about how he is guided by the Bible. “Holy schnikeys, that must be some Bible that tells you to lie, tells you to lie about elections, tells you to lie to get into power, tells you to lie — and you admit that you’re a liar — to get into power, to get close to Donald Trump. And now you’re lying about a bill you haven’t even read.”

Scarborough referenced a new opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal in which its conservative editorial board hailed the bill as “by any honest reckoning” the “most restrictive migrant legislation in decades” which includes “longtime GOP priorities that the party’s restrictionists could never have passed only a few months ago.”

“Are you listening, Mikey?” Scarborough mocked Johnson. “Just because Donald tells you to jump doesn’t mean that you have to put America’s security at risk.”

“If Republicans reject this bill, the Wall Street Journal editorial page goes on to say, they will hand Democrats an argument that the GOP wants border chaos that they can exploit as a campaign issue,” Scarborough added.

Scarborough then reworked The New York Daily News’ famous 1975 headline “Ford to City: Drop Dead” over then-President Gerald Ford’s planned veto of New York City being financially bailed out.

“Mike Johnson to America: Go to hell!” Scarborough said, adding, “Mike Johnson to America: Drop dead!”

