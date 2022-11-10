Listeria outbreak: Deli meat linked to deadly infections in US

Listeria infection is rare and usually causes a mild illness in healthy people

A listeria outbreak has hit six US states, infecting 16 people and killing one of them, health officials warn.

At least 13 people have been admitted to hospital. One patient died in Maryland. Another miscarried because of the illness.

The outbreak may be linked to meat or cheese from deli counters, said the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

California, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New York have all seen cases.

Eleven of the cases were found in people who speak Russian or are of Eastern European descent, said the CDC.

Listeriosis is caused by eating contaminated food. About 1,600 Americans get the infection every year, and some 260 die.

The bacteria can grow on food, even if it is chilled in the fridge.

Pregnant women and people with weak immune systems or older people are most vulnerable.

Symptoms - which include fever, confusion, fatigue and muscle aches - tend to start within two weeks of eating contaminated food.