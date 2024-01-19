Listing teacher salaries sends wrong message; needs to have context

Barb Friedhoff’s letter was spot on per listing teacher/administrative salaries.

What may appear to be a headline-type reading of how these people are paid isn’t close to how it’s done, and the stylistic rendering (such as top to lower and local schools) is less than accurate.

First, other than listing years for teachers, each district has its own steps per degrees and hours beyond bachelor’s up to and including doctorates if there are any. Years of employment also impacts supplementals and payment if that person is in the system.

Second, many if not most of the salaries include multiple supplementals for everything from coaching to mentoring to yearbook and drama − not just the classroom. It is what they do and pay for many is really secondary to what they think and know is vital for their students. Just ask how many hours are invested, and they aren’t paid by the hour but by the semester or the season.

Third, some teachers are giving up their planning periods to − (and paid) because there aren’t enough substitutes and considering how little they are paid, it is no surprise.

Fourth, all those listed (and it spawns great chatter in each district), teachers pay union dues and their Ohio STRS is taken out so the gross isn’t even close to what they take home or what is listed in the list. And, as all teachers and administrators know, there is no Social Security, so at the end of a career, not the same as others so that they have to work somewhere else to earn those 40 credits which the IRS says you only get a portion because it is double-dipping even though they earned it.

When a list is printed as such, it often conveys a distorted message. These are people who have earned one or more degrees plus all the graduate hours connected, spend considerably more than 40-50 hours a week with Sundays becoming a day to prepare for Monday. When the holidays arrive, usually papers and grades. And summers? Many are back in the classroom or already working on the next year. And coaches? Never ending, which probably averages out to about a $1 an hour by the time that supplemental check arrives at the end of the season.

I know. Been there with these people who are committed and doing their best, which isn't as easy as it was years ago. The better approach to listing salaries would be to add the above information to enhance the story to balance the picture and give these professionals a pat on the back.

Dr. James R. Henery, Wooster

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Listing school employees salaries sends wrong message