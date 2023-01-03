New year, new listings in jails

Jan. 3—The calendars changed over the weekend and so did the mug shots at area jails.

Lockups were fairly light over the weekend — Boyd, Big Sandy and Carter all posted a handful of fresh listings, while Greenup had none.

The online jail listings for the Rowan County Detention Center was unavailable the second week in a row.

Anyone named in the jail logs should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The following people were locked up over the New Year's holiday:

Boyd County Detention Center

—Betty Jo Ellen Lovins, 41, of Ashland, was booked Friday on two bench warrants and a fugitive warrant.

—Matthew Ray Lovins, 43, of Kenova, was booked Friday on a bench warrant, a fugitive warrant and charges of simple possession of meth and receiving stolen property.

—Monroe Avant III, 32, of Inkster, Michigan, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

—Annabelle G. Thomas, 19, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on charges of shoplifting and simple possession of meth.

Big Sandy Regional

—Jimmy Berling, 59, of Lackey, was booked Friday on a second-degree disorderly conduct charge.

—Nicole R. Smith, 50, of Minnie, was booked Friday on a bench warrant and charges of third-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree criminal mischief.

—Dustin M. Tackett, 28, of Meally, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and a contempt of court charge.

—Daniel M. Ratliff, 36, of Whitehouse, was booked Saturday on a simple possession of meth charge.

—John H. Jude, 53, of Debord, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants and a probation violation.

—Saul Carcamo, 46, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and a contempt of court charge.

—Casey J. Spence, 24, of Tomahawk, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

—Lloyd E. Perkins, 36, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a charge of first-offense trafficking in a third-degree substance.

Carter County

—Gary Hodges, 72, of Los Angeles, California, was booked Friday as federal inmate in transit.

—Brittany E. Frazier, 32, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a bench warrant, three traffic violations and charges of simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Malic Cline, 23, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor charge.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com