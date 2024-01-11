The lists are in: Here are 2023's most popular baby names from Des Moines' hospitals

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez, Des Moines Register
Maternity departments across the Des Moines metro tallied up the top baby names for newborns delivered at their hospitals this year. Thousands of babies were delivered, but only a few popular names made the cut.

You can expect to see lots of Henrys, Jacks, Charlottes and Eleanors in kindergarten classrooms in about five years.

Most popular girl names at UnityPoint Health Des Moines hospitals in 2023

  • Charlotte

  • Eleanor

  • Amelia

  • Ava

  • Olivia

Most popular boy names at UnityPoint Health Des Moines hospitals in 2023

  • Henry

  • Jack

  • Oliver

  • Noah

  • Brooks

Most popular girl names at MercyOne BirthCenter Des Moines area hospitals

  • Eleanor

  • Harper

  • Ava

  • Emma

  • Charlotte

Most popular boy names at MercyOne BirthCenter Des Moines area hospitals

  • Oliver

  • Liam

  • Henry

  • Noah

  • Cooper

Most popular girl names at Broadlawns Medical Center

  • Evelyn

  • Lily

  • Alice

  • Aspen

  • Elliana

Most popular boy names at Broadlawns Medical Center

  • Henry

  • Jack

  • Brooks

  • Cameron

  • Lincoln

