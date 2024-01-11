The lists are in: Here are 2023's most popular baby names from Des Moines' hospitals

Maternity departments across the Des Moines metro tallied up the top baby names for newborns delivered at their hospitals this year. Thousands of babies were delivered, but only a few popular names made the cut.

You can expect to see lots of Henrys, Jacks, Charlottes and Eleanors in kindergarten classrooms in about five years.

Most popular girl names at UnityPoint Health Des Moines hospitals in 2023

Charlotte

Eleanor

Amelia

Ava

Olivia

Most popular boy names at UnityPoint Health Des Moines hospitals in 2023

Henry

Jack

Oliver

Noah

Brooks

Most popular girl names at MercyOne BirthCenter Des Moines area hospitals

Eleanor

Harper

Ava

Emma

Charlotte

Most popular boy names at MercyOne BirthCenter Des Moines area hospitals

Oliver

Liam

Henry

Noah

Cooper

Most popular girl names at Broadlawns Medical Center

Evelyn

Lily

Alice

Aspen

Elliana

Most popular boy names at Broadlawns Medical Center

Henry

Jack

Brooks

Cameron

Lincoln

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Baby names most popular at Des Moines' hospitals in 2023