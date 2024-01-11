The lists are in: Here are 2023's most popular baby names from Des Moines' hospitals
Maternity departments across the Des Moines metro tallied up the top baby names for newborns delivered at their hospitals this year. Thousands of babies were delivered, but only a few popular names made the cut.
You can expect to see lots of Henrys, Jacks, Charlottes and Eleanors in kindergarten classrooms in about five years.
Most popular girl names at UnityPoint Health Des Moines hospitals in 2023
Charlotte
Eleanor
Amelia
Ava
Olivia
Most popular boy names at UnityPoint Health Des Moines hospitals in 2023
Henry
Jack
Oliver
Noah
Brooks
Most popular girl names at MercyOne BirthCenter Des Moines area hospitals
Eleanor
Harper
Ava
Emma
Charlotte
Most popular boy names at MercyOne BirthCenter Des Moines area hospitals
Oliver
Liam
Henry
Noah
Cooper
Most popular girl names at Broadlawns Medical Center
Evelyn
Lily
Alice
Aspen
Elliana
Most popular boy names at Broadlawns Medical Center
Henry
Jack
Brooks
Cameron
Lincoln
Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter@VictoriaReynaR.
