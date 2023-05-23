Litchfield chief relinquishes police certification

May 23—Benjamin Sargent, the Litchfield police chief convicted in connection to the sexual harassment of a subordinate, surrendered his certification as a police officer on Tuesday, officials said.

Through his attorney, Sargent voluntarily relinquished his certification to the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council, according to Maj. David Parenteau, commander of the Council's Standards Bureau.

Sargent, who remained the police chief as of two weeks ago although on a suspended status, cannot be employed as a police officer or chief without the certificate.

An email to his attorney, Marc Beaudoin, was not immediately returned. Last month, a Circuit Court judge found Sargent guilty of a Class B misdemeanor criminal charge of official oppression.

The trial focused on Sargent's behavior toward newly hired officer Taylor Dezotell.

That behavior included long, alcohol-fueled conversations about his "Taylor problem," which he eventually said was his love for her. He told Dezotell she could go far in the department, that his wife had left him, and that Dezotell should visit him at his home.

Dezotell's lawyer, Andrea Amodeo-Vickery, said the surrender of the certificate and the resignation were the the right things for Sargent to do. But Dezotell went through "needless stress" as selectmen and later, the justice system, took up the case.

"My client can finally move forward with her police career without worrying she will ever be subjected to this type of behavior," Amodeo-Vickery said.

Meanwhile, Sargent's lawyer on the criminal charges, Eric Wilson, said he filed notice of appeal with the New Hampshire Supreme Court on Monday.

He would not comment further.