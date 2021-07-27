Litchfield man arrested following pursuit that involved an officer firing a gun

Jul. 27—DARWIN — A Litchfield man is in jail following an unusual pursuit Sunday afternoon that involved a law enforcement officer firing their service weapon.

There were no injuries and the 37-year-old suspect is in the Meeker County Jail facing possible charges of burglary, fleeing a peace officer and criminal damage to property. A court appearance was expected to be made Tuesday.

According to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, the incident started with a report at 12:30 p.m. Sunday that a man was entering an occupied residence in the 27600 block of state Highway 24 in Darwin Township.

The person left before deputies arrived but was located at the intersection of Highway 24 and 285th Street and identified by officers. The West Central Tribune does not typically name suspects prior to them making a court appearance on charges.

While officers were talking to the suspect, he jumped on his scooter and drove away to his residence, with police in pursuit.

Once at his residence, the man jumped off his scooter and ran inside, during which time deputies discussed obtaining a search warrant.

The man then left in a pickup truck, with deputies again in pursuit, as the suspect drove to a rural residence in Darwin Township where he jumped into another vehicle and tried to flee again, according to the sheriff's report.

While the suspect was in the driver's seat, a deputy deployed a Taser stun gun but the man continued to resist arrest and was physically taken into custody.

During the altercation, a deputy discharged their service weapon, but no one was struck by this discharge, according to the report.

The weapon discharge is being investigated by an outside agency.