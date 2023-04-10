Litchfield man charged with hotel rape

HILLSDALE — A Litchfield man was arraigned Monday, April 10, on third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges stemming from the alleged rape of a woman over the weekend at a hotel in Hillsdale.

Leandro Pereyra, 35, appeared in the 2B District Court via video teleconference from the Hillsdale County Jail.

After being advised of his criminal charges and being scheduled for a probable cause conference at 10 a.m. on April 19, Magistrate Laura Rahe set bond in the matters at $40,000 with 10-percent allowed and ordered that he be placed on a GPS tether device if he were able to post bail.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Wisniewski said officers with the Hillsdale City Police Department arrested Pereyra on probable cause charges in the twilight hours of Easter morning when the victim — an adult female whose identity is being withheld due to the nature of the allegations — called 911 and reported she had been raped.

Wisniewski said that Pereyra was at the hotel with friends partying when the alleged crime took place.

Pereyra told Rahe that he had only lived in Michigan for two months and was gainfully employed at a local manufacturing plant.

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted as charged.

