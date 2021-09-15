Litchfield man sentenced to 23 months for June 2020 Dassel domestic assault

Sep. 15—LITCHFIELD — A Litchfield man has been sentenced Friday in Meeker County District Court to 23 months in prison after he threatened hospital staff following a June 2020 domestic assault call in Dassel.

Jeremy Kirk Hoelzel, 48, pleaded guilty June 28 to felony domestic assault — fear. Charges of felony domestic assault — harm, gross misdemeanor interference with a 911 call, and tampering with a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, were dismissed.

Minnesota Eighth Judicial District Judge Stephanie L. Beckman sentenced Hoelzel to 23 months in a Minnesota Correctional facility, with 442 days credited for time served. Hoelzel was also ordered to pay $140 in fees and fines.

According to the complaint, law enforcement was called to a Dassel residence in the early mornings hours of June 24 where they found a woman bloody, swollen and crying. The woman told law enforcement that Hoelzel had been drinking heavily that night and began to yell at her. The woman also said that Hoelzel was currently banned from her residence due to a court order, but she had let him stay there because he had nowhere else to go.

The woman told law enforcement she "couldn't take it anymore" and attempted to call 911. This enraged Hoelzel, according to the complaint, and he hid her phone and continued to verbally abuse her.

When she found her phone and attempted to call 911 again, an upset Hoelzel punched her in the face twice.

Law enforcement would later find an intoxicated Hoelzel in a camper down the road. A preliminary breath test given to Hoelzel revealed a blood alcohol concentration of .291.

Due to his high level of intoxication, he was brought to a local hospital for evaluation, where he allegedly threatened hospital staff and law enforcement.

"(Hoelzel) also tried removing his restraints at one point and yelled 'the only thing I'm guilty of is falling in love,'" reads part of the complaint.

Hoelzel has multiple prior convictions regarding domestic assault, including Two 2019 felony convictions for violating an order for protection in Meeker County, a 2019 gross misdemeanor conviction for violating an order for protection and a 2018 misdemeanor conviction for domestic assault in Marion County, Florida.