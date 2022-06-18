Litchfield man sentenced on Renville County child porn charge

Jun. 18—OLIVIA

— A Litchfield man has been sentenced on a child pornography charge.

Patrick Allen Kubesh, 25, was sentenced June 14 in Renville County District Court to serve four years on supervised probation on a felony conviction of possession of pornographic work involving minors.

Kubesh had pleaded guilty to the charge in April.

Kubesh received a stay of imposition of sentence, which means that if he complies with the conditions of probation, the charge could be reduced to a misdemeanor on his record.

He was sentenced to 38 days in the Renville County Jail and given credit for 38 days already served.

Conditions of probation include undergoing psychological-sexual evaluation, remaining law abiding, having no unsupervised contact with minors, registering as a predatory offender, submitting to internet software monitoring and possessing no pornographic or sexually explicit material.

He was ordered to pay fines and court fees totaling $590.

According to court records, law enforcement in Renville County received a tip of child pornography use from the

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

in March 2021. The investigation by local authorities led to Kubesh.

Kubesh was found to have uploaded pornographic images to SnapChat and sent them to other people.

Kubesh's phone was searched with a warrant, and it was found to have a variety of pornographic images. A child who was 8 or 9 years old in one of the images was identified by the German Federal Criminal Police Office.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is a nonprofit corporation working with law enforcement, businesses, victims and the public to try to prevent child abductions, recover missing children and combat child sexual exploitation.