Litchfield, Minnesota, man suspected in drug case arrested after pursuit

Feb. 12—LITCHFIELD

— A 39-year-old Litchfield man was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

According to a news release from Sgt. Ross Ardoff, commander of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, agents were conducting surveillance on a Litchfield residence in the 700 block of Chandler Avenue South on Feb. 9.

According to Ardoff, the subject of the search warrant was seen leaving the residence in a motor vehicle shortly before agents executed the search. A traffic stop on the vehicle was attempted but the driver then fled, according to the release.

The pursuit lasted for approximately 1.1 miles before the suspect vehicle crashed at the intersection Meeker County Road 1 and West Ripley Street on the west edge of Litchfield.

The man was arrested and taken into custody.

According to Ardoff, about 50 fentanyl pills, more than 10 ounces of methamphetamine and a large amount of cash, believed to be the proceeds from drug sales, were found during execution of the search warrant.

The Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by the Litchfield Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.