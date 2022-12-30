Litchfield police chief accused of sexual harassment

The police chief in Litchfield has been arrested on charges he sexually harassed a subordinate.

Chief Benjamin Sargent, 43, was charged Thursday with official oppression, a misdemeanor, the attorney general’s office said. According to a police affidavit, Sargent is accused of being drunk at home on New Year’s Eve 2021, calling a female employee and saying he had a crush on her. Investigators say Sargent admits being intoxicated but denies expressing romantic or sexual feelings toward the employee.

Sargent is due in court Jan. 12. There was no answer Thursday at a phone number listed for him in Hudson.

Litchfield is a town of about 8,500 south of Manchester.

