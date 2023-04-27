Litchfield police chief found guilty in sexual harassment case

Apr. 27—A judge has found Litchfield Police Chief Benjamin Sargent guilty of a criminal charge brought in the wake of a report of sexual harassment of a subordinate officer.

The guilty finding issued Wednesday carries no jail time and a $1,488 fine but likely ends Sargent's career. He has been on suspended status since early 2022, following a series of telephone calls and text exchanges with female officer Taylor Dezotell on New Year's Eve 2021.

Judge Mark Derby found Sargent guilty of a Class B misdemeanor charge of official oppression after a two-day trial that ended Friday in Merrimack District Court.

"Judge Derby wasn't fooled by the Chief's fictional version of what happened over those two days, and my client can move forward after her courageous decision to expose the sexual harassment and oppressive behavior of her boss, the Chief of police!" wrote Manchester lawyer Andrea Amodeo Vickery in an email.

Dezotell filed a complaint against Sargent with the New Hampshire Human Rights Commission, but that has been on hold pending the outcome of the trial.

For months, the town has refused to provide details about Sargent's suspension, including whether he has received a paycheck for the 16 months he has been off the job awaiting trial.

On Monday, the New Hampshire Union Leader filed a Right-to-Know request with selectmen, seeking information about his employment status, salary payments and records that would reflect on his job performance as a police chief. That request was acknowledged and is pending.

Dezotell had been with the department for two months when Sargent started conversations with her — while, she said, he was under the influence — and mentioned his "Taylor problem." While initially evasive, he said the problem was that he loved her.

Dezotell described the conversations as unwanted, uncomfortable and wildly inappropriate. They did not, however, include requests for sexual favors or discussions of sexual activity.

"In light of the substantial power imbalance between a police chief and a probationary officer on the job less than three months, the fact that the victim promptly reported the comments, the the victim's credible testimony, the defendant's comments were both 'unwelcome' and created an intimidating and/or offensive work environment," Derby wrote in a five-page verdict.

Litchfield is a bedroom community of about 8,500 people sandwiched between New Hampshire's two largest cities — Manchester and Nashua.