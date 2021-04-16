Litchfield search warrant leads to seizure of over a pound of meth; two arrested

Apr. 16—LITCHFIELD — A search Wednesday netted over a pound of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled substance pills and $1,000, according to a news release from the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force.

According to the release, a 35-year-old Litchfield man and 24-year-old Litchfield woman were arrested on felony first-degree controlled substance charges without incident and are being held in the Meeker County Jail.

More arrests are anticipated in the near future as the case is ongoing and active.

A search warrant was executed at a residence on Terrace View Drive in Litchfield where agents found 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.7 ounces of marijuana, numerous Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substance pills and more than $1,000, according to the news release.

The Litchfield Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff's Office assisted during the incident.