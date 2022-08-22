A Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider increased their holdings by 13% last year

Looking at Literacy Capital plc's (LON:BOOK ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Literacy Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director Christopher Sellers made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£121k worth of shares at a price of UK£3.03 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£3.99. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Christopher Sellers bought 120.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of UK£3.47. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Literacy Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Literacy Capital insiders own about UK£168m worth of shares (which is 70% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Literacy Capital Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Literacy Capital. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Literacy Capital you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

