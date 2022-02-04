🌱 Literacy Program To Prevent Violence + Mental Health Crisis

Hello, neighbors! Nicole Fallon-Peek here with your brand-new Roanoke Daily.

Roanoke agencies are joining together to address rising mental health issues among local youth. According to data from the 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, almost 19 percent of tenth and twelfth graders thought about taking their own life over the past year. The COVID-19 pandemic has been reported to be the cause of the recent increase in mental health issues. (WSLS 10) The City Of Roanoke's Gun Violence Prevention Commission will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building. The meeting will start at 5:30 PM and will available virtually as well. Residents are welcome to comment on the work of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission by contacting council members. (Press Release Desk ) Local leaders create reading program aimed at increasing literacy rates in elementary students. The program is spearheaded by the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission and is meant to prevent future violence by supplying area children with the ability to read at their age level. It has been two weeks since the program has started and authorities are seeing a real positive change in students. (WSLS 10)

Gainsboro Revisited Lecture with Jordan Bell At The Gainsboro Branch Library (11:00 AM)

Roanoke College - Salem, VA celebrates a big home victory last night for the wrestling team. Congratulations! (Instagram)

Roanoke Valley SPCA shares information about the Sara Jane & Mickey Second Chance Fund. Click to find information on this important fund that provides medical services to SPCA animals. (Facebook)

Roanoke City Public Schools announces that Patrick Henry High School was closed Friday due to a power outage from a blown transformer. (Facebook)

