My Literal Acorn-Sized Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The Very First Time This Week

HBOJust about two hours after winning their sixth WGA Award for Best Comedy/Variety Talk Series, John Oliver and his talented team of writers proved their mettle by sharing one of the most bizarre bullet points in the life of Ron DeSantis—A.K.A. “Meatball Ron,” a nickname the Last Week Tonight host is totally on board with, by the way.The early part of the Florida governor’s backstory is fairly by-the-numbers: He grew up in the Sunshine State, where he excelled at baseball and even made it to th