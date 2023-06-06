I'm An Incredibly Dumb Man So My Brain Was Completely Blown After Seeing These 22 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week

BuzzFeedI'm An Incredibly Dumb Man So My Brain Was Completely Blown After Seeing These 22 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last WeekJune 6, 2023 at 6:46 PM·3 min read1.This is what the eye of a hurricane looks like from above:Specifically, the eye wall of Hurricane Katrina. Alamy Stock Photo2.This is how big a human is compared to a wind turbine: Charliechesvick / Getty Images3.And this is how big a tornado is compared to a wind turbine:Unfathomably enormous! / Alamy Stock Photo4.For its 50th anniversary, over 300,000 people walked across the Golden Gate Bridge: Ed Perlstein / Redferns5.Here's another angle of the very packed celebration:Looks like a very chill sitch and not absolutely panic inducing at all. San Francisco Chronicle / Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images6.There are four miles of tunnels 72 feet underneath Tokyo designed to prevent the city from flooding. The whole system is absolutely huge:It cost two billion dollars to build. / Alamy Stock Photo7.The Eiffel Tower receives a fresh coat of paint every seven years — here's a worker putting some fresh paint on the tower in 1924: Bettmann / Bettmann Archive8.And here's another man painting the tower in a very, very safe manner:Again, another super chill sitch that isn't panic-inducing at all. Michael Putland / Getty Images9.One dollar bills did not have "In God We Trust" on them until 1957:In a similar vein, "under God" was not in the Pledge of Allegiance until 1954. u/1poundbookingfee10.This is what the remains of a World War I trench looks like today:These trenches date back to the Battle of the Somme and are located in Newfoundland Memorial Park near Albert, France. Matt Cardy / Getty Images11.This is what a neanderthal looks like with contemporary clothing and hair:Would love to crack open an ice cold Diet Pepsi with this man here. / Alamy Stock Photo12.This is how big a DOUBLE king sized bed is:You'd need Ernest Shackleton to make it to the other side of the bed. u/markgeorge_cov / Via reddit.com13.White bell peppers exist:And they look disgusting!reddit.com14.This is the dish rag that Robert E. Lee used to surrender the Confederate army to the Union during the Civil War:It's been called "the final flag of the confederacy."Facebook: CTYJohnsHopkins15.This is what the inside of a cremation chamber looks like inside a crematorium:Where it all ends. u/naturebeatsnurture / Via reddit.com16.Deers shed their antlers every year. This is what an antler-less deer looks like:I don't know why, but I had no idea this was a thing. I'm dumb, remember? / Alamy Stock Photo17.This monstrosity is the Russian Tsar Tank, designed for combat in World War I:Tears of the Kingdom lookin' tank. / Alamy Stock Photo18.This is what a desert oasis looks like:Specifically the Um el Ma oasis located in Libya. / Alamy Stock Photo19.This is what the inside of the ancient Egyptian Djedhoriwefankh's intricately painted coffin looks like:Gorgeous! / Alamy Stock Photo20.This is what Stephen Hawking's grave looks like:It reads "Here lies what was mortal of Stephen Hawking." Shutterstock21.This right here is the smallest window in the world, located in Toledo, Spain:Not sure what the difference between a window and a small hole is, but, hey, I'm no window expert. Otapires / Alamy Stock Photo22.And, finally, it's possible to stack six pinecones on top of each other:Wow. Truly incredible stuff.reddit.com