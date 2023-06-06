I'm An Incredibly Dumb Man So My Brain Was Completely Blown After Seeing These 22 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week

1. This is what the eye of a hurricane looks like from above:

Specifically, the eye wall of Hurricane Katrina. Alamy Stock Photo

2. This is how big a human is compared to a wind turbine:

Charliechesvick / Getty Images

3. And this is how big a tornado is compared to a wind turbine:

Unfathomably enormous! / Alamy Stock Photo

4. For its 50th anniversary, over 300,000 people walked across the Golden Gate Bridge:

Ed Perlstein / Redferns

5. Here's another angle of the very packed celebration:

Looks like a very chill sitch and not absolutely panic inducing at all. San Francisco Chronicle / Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

6. There are four miles of tunnels 72 feet underneath Tokyo designed to prevent the city from flooding. The whole system is absolutely huge:

It cost two billion dollars to build. / Alamy Stock Photo

7. The Eiffel Tower receives a fresh coat of paint every seven years — here's a worker putting some fresh paint on the tower in 1924:

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

8. And here's another man painting the tower in a very, very safe manner:

Again, another super chill sitch that isn't panic-inducing at all. Michael Putland / Getty Images

9. One dollar bills did not have "In God We Trust" on them until 1957

In a similar vein, "under God" was not in the Pledge of Allegiance until 1954. u/1poundbookingfee

10. This is what the remains of a World War I trench looks like today:

These trenches date back to the Battle of the Somme and are located in Newfoundland Memorial Park near Albert, France. Matt Cardy / Getty Images

11. This is what a neanderthal looks like with contemporary clothing and hair:

Would love to crack open an ice cold Diet Pepsi with this man here. / Alamy Stock Photo

12. This is how big a DOUBLE king sized bed is:

You'd need Ernest Shackleton to make it to the other side of the bed. u/markgeorge_cov / Via reddit.com

13. White bell peppers exist:

And they look disgusting! reddit.com

14. This is the dish rag that Robert E. Lee used to surrender the Confederate army to the Union during the Civil War:

It's been called "the final flag of the confederacy." Facebook: CTYJohnsHopkins

15. This is what the inside of a cremation chamber looks like inside a crematorium:

Where it all ends. u/naturebeatsnurture / Via reddit.com

16. Deers shed their antlers every year. This is what an antler-less deer looks like:

I don't know why, but I had no idea this was a thing. I'm dumb, remember? / Alamy Stock Photo

17. This monstrosity is the Russian Tsar Tank, designed for combat in World War I:

Tears of the Kingdom lookin' tank. / Alamy Stock Photo

18. This is what a desert oasis looks like:

Specifically the Um el Ma oasis located in Libya. / Alamy Stock Photo

19. This is what the inside of the ancient Egyptian Djedhoriwefankh's intricately painted coffin looks like:

Gorgeous! / Alamy Stock Photo

20. This is what Stephen Hawking's grave looks like:

It reads "Here lies what was mortal of Stephen Hawking." Shutterstock

21. This right here is the smallest window in the world, located in Toledo, Spain:

Not sure what the difference between a window and a small hole is, but, hey, I'm no window expert. Otapires / Alamy Stock Photo

22. And, finally, it's possible to stack six pinecones on top of each other: