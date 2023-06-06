I'm An Incredibly Dumb Man So My Brain Was Completely Blown After Seeing These 22 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week

1.This is what the eye of a hurricane looks like from above:

Specifically, the eye wall of Hurricane Katrina.

Alamy Stock Photo

2.This is how big a human is compared to a wind turbine:

Charliechesvick / Getty Images
3.And this is how big a tornado is compared to a wind turbine:

Unfathomably enormous!

/ Alamy Stock Photo

4.For its 50th anniversary, over 300,000 people walked across the Golden Gate Bridge:

Ed Perlstein / Redferns
5.Here's another angle of the very packed celebration:

Looks like a very chill sitch and not absolutely panic inducing at all.

San Francisco Chronicle / Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

6.There are four miles of tunnels 72 feet underneath Tokyo designed to prevent the city from flooding. The whole system is absolutely huge:

It cost two billion dollars to build.

/ Alamy Stock Photo

7.The Eiffel Tower receives a fresh coat of paint every seven years — here's a worker putting some fresh paint on the tower in 1924:

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive
8.And here's another man painting the tower in a very, very safe manner:

Again, another super chill sitch that isn&#39;t panic-inducing at all.

Michael Putland / Getty Images

9.One dollar bills did not have "In God We Trust" on them until 1957:

In a similar vein,

u/1poundbookingfee

10.This is what the remains of a World War I trench looks like today:

These trenches date back to the Battle of the Somme and are located in Newfoundland Memorial Park near Albert, France.&nbsp;

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

11.This is what a neanderthal looks like with contemporary clothing and hair:

Would love to crack open an ice cold Diet Pepsi with this man here.

/ Alamy Stock Photo

12.This is how big a DOUBLE king sized bed is:

You&#39;d need Ernest Shackleton to make it to the other side of the bed.

u/markgeorge_cov / Via reddit.com

13.White bell peppers exist:

And they look disgusting!

reddit.com

14.This is the dish rag that Robert E. Lee used to surrender the Confederate army to the Union during the Civil War:

It&#39;s been called

Facebook: CTYJohnsHopkins

15.This is what the inside of a cremation chamber looks like inside a crematorium:

Where it all ends.

u/naturebeatsnurture / Via reddit.com

16.Deers shed their antlers every year. This is what an antler-less deer looks like:

I don&#39;t know why, but I had no idea this was a thing. I&#39;m dumb, remember?

/ Alamy Stock Photo

17.This monstrosity is the Russian Tsar Tank, designed for combat in World War I:

Tears of the Kingdom lookin&#39; tank.

/ Alamy Stock Photo

18.This is what a desert oasis looks like:

Specifically the Um el Ma oasis located in Libya.

/ Alamy Stock Photo

19.This is what the inside of the ancient Egyptian Djedhoriwefankh's intricately painted coffin looks like:

Gorgeous!

/ Alamy Stock Photo

20.This is what Stephen Hawking's grave looks like:

It reads

Shutterstock

21.This right here is the smallest window in the world, located in Toledo, Spain:

Not sure what the difference between a window and a small hole is, but, hey, I&#39;m no window expert.

Otapires / Alamy Stock Photo

22.And, finally, it's possible to stack six pinecones on top of each other:

Wow. Truly incredible stuff.

reddit.com