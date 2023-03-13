Literally Everyone Is Team Ariana Right Now After Tom Sandoval Cheated On Her With Raquel Leviss

Motley Fool

If you live somewhere without adequate public transportation or have a job that's not accessible without a personal vehicle, then you'll need a car to earn a living and just plain function. The problem, though, is that borrowing rates are up right now across the board on the heels of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. In fact, financial guru Suze Orman says the current average interest rate for a 48-month used car loan is nearly 7%.