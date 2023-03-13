Literally Everyone Is Team Ariana Right Now After Tom Sandoval Cheated On Her With Raquel Leviss
The whole world is Team Ariana.
The whole world is Team Ariana.
Freudian slips and Freudian slaps.
Amid the cheating scandal involving her ex of nine years and their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss, Madix danced joyously during a friend's wedding weekend
If you live somewhere without adequate public transportation or have a job that's not accessible without a personal vehicle, then you'll need a car to earn a living and just plain function. The problem, though, is that borrowing rates are up right now across the board on the heels of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. In fact, financial guru Suze Orman says the current average interest rate for a 48-month used car loan is nearly 7%.
Check out the top plays of the week!
Plate umpire Reggie Drummer has been suspended indefinitely by the Southland Conference following the Friday game
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, especially at its flagship event.
Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.
Jason Kelce told Howie Roseman in person that he'd be back for another year in the NFL, and the Eagles general manager was pretty dang pumped. By Adam Hermann
The Jets are reportedly on the brink of landing a future Hall of Fame quarterback.
WWE continues to load up the card for the March 13 episode of WWE RAW. In a tweet the company posted a few hours before the show, Byron Saxton announces that Kevin Owens’ feud with The Bloodline will continue when he takes on Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight. Owens has been feuding with the […] The post Cody Rhodes Match Announced For 3/13 WWE RAW, Updated Card appeared first on Wrestlezone.
Even Ted Scott, Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, wasn’t savvy enough to even remotely predict Scheffler’s short-game brilliance this season.
Darren Wolfson of KSTP reported that the Minnesota Vikings have inquired on free agent cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting
Saints QB Derek Carr and his family drew cheers from the home crowd in New Orleans at Saturday night’s Pelicans-Thunder game, via @DillySanders:
Trey Wingo is reporting a trade sending Aaron Rodgers to the Jets is a "done" deal. Ian Rapoport says the deal is "not done."
Ryan Reaves and Bokondji Imama produced a real dud of a fight on Sunday.
The Lions bring back 5 exclusive rights free agents including TE Brock Wright
Taylor Montgomery was almost inconsolable as a bogey - double bogey - triple bogey run cost him over $1 million
The Minnesota Vikings have a big decision in front of them with quarterback Kirk Cousins. How things might play out are getting clearer
This had to hurt.
A live-updating look at the Bengals in free agency.