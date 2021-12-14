‘I Have Literally Never Seen a Man Asked This’: Fans Come to Vivica A. Fox’s Defense After Being Asked Why She Never Had Kids

Vivica A. Fox wants fans to know that just because she isn’t a biological mother that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have or love children.

In a video shared by Tik Tok user @iamkiraj, Fox, 57, is seen answering fan questions at an unidentified event. A member of the audience asks the “Set It Off” actress if she ever considered adopting a child so that “she could be a mother and ‘leave her legacy,'” to which Fox replied thoughtfully that she doesn’t consider herself childless.

Vivica A. Fox. (Photo: @msvfox/Instagram)

“I got six godbabies. Don’t think that because I didn’t birth children that I don’t have children. I have six godchildren, and I do not feel less fulfilled as a woman. Period. All I got to do is spend an afternoon with them,” she said with wide eyes to audience laughter.

The “Soul Food” star went on to explain that while she does love kids, she never had any of her own because she never met the man that she wanted to start a family with, although she did come close.

“I love children. Please do not get me wrong I absolutely love children. In my life, it was career or children, and I have never met the man that I can have children with. I didn’t. Almost made that mistake, and three months before my family was like, ‘You will not! You absolutely will not!’ and lost a whole bunch of money and deposits and this, that and the third, but I trust my family,” she said, possibly alluding to her former engagement to Atlanta club promoter Omar “Slim” White, which was called off in 2011.

“My family was like ‘Uh-uh. Naw. And this one here you gonna have to deal with for 18 more years? Hell to the naw. No ma’am. No ma’am, you not gon’ do that.'”

“I have six godchildren that when God took away my opportunity to bear children, he sent my godbabies,” added Fox.

Fans wasted no time backing Vivica up and applauding her for refusing to settle.

“Having children is not for everyone and it’s perfectly ok”

“Children aren’t a necessity!!!”

“a lot of people complaining about legacies and ain’t got sh!t to they name [laughing with tears emoji]”

Vivica A. Fox shares her thoughts on life without kids. @iamkiraj/TikTok

Some fans also expressed the wish that successful women would stop being asked questions about having children and motherhood in general.

“I have literally never seen a man asked this”

“I really wish people would stop asking women this question

