'I literally find new ways to love you every single day': Thomas Rhett writes sweetest anniversary post to his wife

Country star Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins just celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

To mark the special day, the couple, who have two children together, posted sweet tributes for each other on Instagram.

"I can’t believe the Lord has blessed me with 7 amazing years of marriage with @laur_akins," Rhett wrote in a post.

"It’s tough to put into words how crazy the ride has been," he continued. "We have changed and grown in so many ways and I literally find new ways to love you every single day."

He added that there is "no one in the world" like Lauren and called her "the most amazing mother."

He posted another snap of them embracing that he said sums up their relationship.

"Thanks so much babe for being my rock and for loving me so good," he captioned the post. "You are my favorite person on the planet."

Akins posted a photo from their wedding day to mark the occasion. "Happy wedding anniversary 7 years ago tonight honey," she captioned her post.

"You are better than my best dream and so is our life with our precious babies," she continued.

"I’m so thankful God gave me you," she added. "Can’t wait for the next 70 babe😘 y+m 💛 I love you Thomas Rhett."