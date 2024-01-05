Literary genius Ernest Hemingway once lived in this Chicago home. Now it’s for sale

He was one of the greatest American authors of all time, with seven novels, a Nobel prize and a Pulitzer under his belt. Now, die-hard fans can own a part of Ernest Hemingway’s history — his home.

Interior

The Chicago, Illinois, digs where “The Old Man and the Sea” author and his wife at the time, Hadley Richardson, lived following their honeymoon is up for grabs — for $2 million.

Family room

The home is made up of two studio apartments, a primary residence which consists of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, and a detached coach house with three bedrooms and one bath. According to the listing on Realtor.com, there is a tenant living in the main residence.

Front door

The residence has a stark alabaster decor with hardwood floors, high ceilings, and plenty of space. It also pays homage to the “For Whom the Bell Tolls” author, with framed magazine covers of his face along the walls of a narrow hallway.

Hallway

And it’s a bit of a fixer-upper.

Interior

“The house is habitable but not in pristine condition,” listing agent Steve Rachman told Realtor. “There’s been no major capital projects for quite some time. The adjacent two houses were clearly built by the same person because the window lines are identical on all three structures. Sometime in the 1910s, when GIs started coming back after World War I, it got turned into a rooming house. Like many old structures, it’s been chopped up over time.”

Bedroom

Straight out of high school, Hemingway worked for The Kansas City Star as a reporter before enlisting with the American Red Cross as an ambulance driver during World War I. Following the war, Hemingway worked different jobs before writing “The Sun Also Rises,” setting off his career as a novelist.

Kitchen