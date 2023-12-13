Literberry woman killed following crash on Illinois 125, a second driver was hospitalized

A Literberry woman was killed Wednesday following a collision between her Kia SUV and a Chevrolet truck on Illinois 125 east of Ashland.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said that Crystal Shanks, 48, was killed following the two-vehicle crash near Glick Road east of the Sangamon-Cass county line. According to Illinois State Police, Shanks was traveling east on Illinois 125 at 7:27 a.m., when she pulled into the westbound lane and into the path of the truck. Allmon pronounced Shanks dead at the scene.

Allmon said that an autopsy conducted later Wednesday indicated that Shanks died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet truck, Daniel J. Alewelt, 60, of Pleasant Plains, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

ISP also reported that another crash occurred along Illinois 125 shortly afterward with a commercial and a passenger vehicle, respectively. No one was hurt in the second crash.

ISP and the coroner's office are continuing to investigate.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Literberry woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Ashland