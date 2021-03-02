Lithium Americas Corp.: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $36.2 million, or 39 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period.

Lithium Americas Corp. shares have climbed 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAC

