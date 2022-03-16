Lithium Australia's (ASX:LIT) investors will be pleased with their 28% return over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) shareholders have seen the share price rise 27% over three years, well in excess of the market return (18%, not including dividends).

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

We don't think Lithium Australia's revenue of AU$1,743,292 is enough to establish significant demand. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Lithium Australia will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized).

When it reported in December 2021 Lithium Australia had minimal cash in excess of all liabilities consider its expenditure: just AU$937k to be specific. So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. It's a testament to the popularity of the business plan that the share price gained 143% per year, over 3 years , despite the weak balance sheet. The image below shows how Lithium Australia's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. If they are buying a significant amount of shares, that's certainly a good thing. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Lithium Australia had a tough year, with a total loss of 22%, against a market gain of about 8.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Lithium Australia you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

