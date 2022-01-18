Lithium in a California lake could help U.S. gain energy autonomy

Guad Venegas
·3 min read

NILAND, Calif. — Deep in the Southern California desert, a massive drill rig taps into what could be the energy of the future.

Temperatures in the region can reach 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and residents live under the threat of toxic dust caused by decades of agricultural runoff depositing chemicals into the Salton Sea, a saltwater lake.

But in the brine lies lithium, a key ingredient for electric vehicle batteries, and the billion-dollar drilling project promises to not only transform an impoverished region, but also help the United States gain energy independence.

A geothermal power station along the coast of the Salton Sea near Calipatria, Calif., on Dec. 15, 2021. (Roby Beck / AFP - Getty Images)
A geothermal power station along the coast of the Salton Sea near Calipatria, Calif., on Dec. 15, 2021. (Roby Beck / AFP - Getty Images)

“You can bring that brine to the surface" said Jim Turner, chief operating officer for Controlled Thermal Resources, the company conducting the project. "You have a lot of energy in the form of heat that you can use to do work.”

Geothermal energy production has been around for years, but this effort will double dip by extracting lithium from the brine. Much of the lithium used today comes from Australia and South America and is shipped to Asia, where it's refined and used in batteries, which are mostly made in China.

With automakers shifting to electric vehicles, lithium could become the “white gold” of the future, and extracting it in California could reduce or even eliminate U.S. dependency on Chinese production, Turner and other experts say.

The Controlled Thermal Resources drilling rig in Calipatria, Calif. (Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images)
The Controlled Thermal Resources drilling rig in Calipatria, Calif. (Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images)

“It will be the largest lithium production in the U.S., and it may end up being the largest lithium production facility globally,” Turner said.

Currently, 10 geothermal plants and two other lithium extraction projects are operating at the Salton Sea, according to the Imperial Irrigation District.

The lake formed in 1905 when the Colorado River overflowed and flooded a hot basin, known as the Salton Sink, over a two-year period. In the 1950s, it thrived as a tourist destination, drawing celebrity visitors, including Frank Sinatra. Today, the resorts and marinas are long gone, and desert winds carry toxic dust from agricultural chemicals into the lake, about 150 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Although the project could bring thousands of jobs to the area, which has the highest unemployment rate in the state at 17 percent, some locals want to know more about the plans before wholeheartedly supporting it.

“I don’t know much,” said Ruben Hernandez, who owns the Buckshot Deli and Diner near the extraction site. “They say they are going to bring a big plant.”

Like many, he said he doesn’t understand the extraction process. But if it brings prosperity to a region where 22 percent of residents live in poverty, he's all for it.

“Well, they need more, more jobs,” Hernandez said. “If the revenues come to the town, it will be good for the people”

Ruben Hernandez, owner of the Buckshot Deli and Diner. (Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images)
Ruben Hernandez, owner of the Buckshot Deli and Diner. (Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images)

But he also worries the project will create more pollution.

“A lot of people are like, especially the kids and old people, getting asthma,” Hernandez said. “You know, asthma, allergies, all that stuff.”

Michael McKibben, an associate professor emeritus in geology at the University of California, Riverside, said the process is "amazingly clean."

“In Australia and China, they’re mainly mining hard rock lithium, so they have to have open pit mines where they blast rock with dynamite, and they have to crush that rock," he said. "This method of producing lithium is really amazingly clean because the brine’s already been brought to the surface. It’s already having the steam taken out of it to run turbines and make electricity.”

The Imperial Irrigation District will also collect taxes on the extraction that can be used to invest in the region's water needs.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon halts ban on UK-issued visa credit cards

    E-commerce giant Amazon will continue to accept UK-issued visa credit cards on its British website.The company emailed customers on Monday (January 17) with the update.Back in November, the retail giant took the controversial step, saying it would ban the use of Visa credit cards because of high transaction fees.Since Brexit, the EU's enforced-cap on the fees charged by card issuers no longer applies in the UK.Amazon took the decision to ban UK-issued credit cards from Visa as of January 19th - arguing the cost of accepting card payments continues to go up and that was 'an obstacle for businesses striving to provide the best price for customers'Visa, at the time, responded saying it was disappointed that Amazon was threatening to restrict consumer choice.But according to Amazon, this latest U-turn comes as the company is working closely with Visa to reach an agreement.

  • Justices suggest Boston should have flown 'Christian flag'

    Supreme Court justices seemed to have little doubt Tuesday that Boston was wrong to refuse to fly a banner described as a Christian flag outside City Hall. Arguments at the high court appeared to unite justices on the left and right in favor of Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist. Shurtleff wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner, called the Christian flag.

  • ‘I will definitely eat sushi again!’: California woman hospitalized after eating 32 rolls at buffet

    A California woman said she would "definitely eat sushi again” even after suffering from a severe stomachache the day after binge-eating 32 all-you-can-eat sushi rolls, among other dishes. Danielle Shapiro, 24, shared what happened in a TikTok on Dec. 23, 2021 which she titled “All you can eat sushi gone wrong,” according to the New York Post. Shapiro went to Sushi 85, a buffet restaurant in Mountain View, California, in December 2021, when her friend Amanda was visiting from out of town, LADbible reported.

  • Check Out The Coolest Muscle Car Concepts

    While the American muscle car market was not hurting for diversity of models, these concepts would have given buyers more choice.

  • USPS Starts Taking Orders for Free Covid Tests a Day Early

    Americans can now ask for the four free rapid antigen tests the government will send to every residential address. The order form went live a day ahead of schedule.

  • South Africa is over Omicron, and that may be good news for the U.S.

    Scientists believe the country has "reached a turning point in this pandemic," and their experience, along with similar pictures emerging in the U.K. and New York, is cause for optimism.

  • Man dies after caged golf cart sinks in canal at California course

    The man was an employee of the golf course and was in a maintenance cart belonging to the course.

  • Netflix released our first look at a Korean remake of one of its biggest shows ever

    Korean-language content on Netflix has become such a streaming juggernaut for the service that one particular “R-word” is getting mentioned with increasing regularity. That would be “remakes,” to be more specific. Moreover, they’re starting to be mentioned in the same breath as some of Netflix’s biggest hits. Like Crash Landing on You, a beloved one-season … The post Netflix released our first look at a Korean remake of one of its biggest shows ever appeared first on BGR.

  • Nick Saban, Jerry West, other West Virginia sports figures sign election integrity letter to Sen. Joe Manchin

    Nick Saban, Jerry West, Oliver Luck and Darryl Talley signed a letter addressed to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, to protect election integrity.

  • The legal firestorm around Rep. Matt Gaetz is heating up. Here are 13 key people to watch.

    Federal prosecutors have now secured the cooperation of two critical witnesses as they close in on Rep. Matt Gaetz.

  • Cruz Battery Metals Drills a Significant New Lithium Discovery in Nevada with Values as High as 1,300 ppm/LI

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the assays for first phase of drilling on its 100 percent owned 6,215-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' that directly borders American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project (see map below). Multiple intercepts of the targeted potential lithium-bearing claystone formation were encountered in all the holes drilled

  • Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions

    Russia is a sending an unspecified number of troops from the country’s far east to Belarus for major war games, officials said Tuesday, a deployment that will further beef up Russian military assets near Ukraine amid Western fears of a planned invasion. Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said the drills would involve practicing a joint response to external threats by Russia and Belarus, which have close political, economic and military ties. Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia could launch an attack from various directions, including from Belarus.

  • How to order free Covid tests for at home use: White House website goes live

    The highly-transmissible omicron variant has made at-home Covid tests hard to find.

  • China’s Economic Numbers Once Again Have the Skeptics Suspicious

    China, the world’s second-largest economy, said its GDP growth for 2021 was 8.1%, driven by strong exports and factory activity.

  • Southwest Florida families in need of assistance after tornado. Here's how to help

    The Red Cross will continue to monitor the evolving situation and work closely with local officials to determine any further needs in the community.

  • Mike Tomlin assuming Ben Roethlisberger is retiring, wishes for 'mobility' in next QB

    Big Ben hasn't officially said he's retiring yet, but that hasn't stopped Mike Tomlin from thinking about what he wants in his next QB.

  • 2022 Lexus LX 600 starts at nearly $90,000

    2022 Lexus LX 600 luxury SUV pricing announced. It's not much more expensive than the old Land Cruiser or LX.

  • Building an interstellar ramjet might be possible, but insanely difficult

    In traditional aircraft or rockets, fuel is burned continuously in order to generate thrust. As speed increases, approaching the speed of sound, air in front of the craft compresses until it creates a shockwave which we hear on the ground as a sonic boom. More powerful jet engines are able to push through the shockwave gaining higher speeds, but there is a limit. At some point the disruption of the shockwave meets the thrust of the engine and you hit a wall. To go even faster, you need a better

  • Head of New York university system officially resigns after texts about Cuomo's accuser uncovered

    The former head of New York State's university system officially left office last week after authorities released evidence as part of an investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo that revealed text messages about a former aide who accused the governor of creating a toxic workplace.

  • Bruce Arians slaps helmet, throws elbow at Andrew Adams

    Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Buccaneers included a moment during which Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians went after defensive back Andrew Adams, physically. It came after a muffed punt by Philadelphia receiver Jalen Reagor. Arians, in order to keep Adams from drawing a flag for pulling an opponent off the pile, slapped Adams [more]